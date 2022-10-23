Battle Over Brady! Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan's Drama Over NFL Legend EXPOSED As Divorce Rumors Swirl
Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his ex, Bridget Moynahan, have come a long way in their relationship but not without some intense drama in the past, RadarOnline.com can confirm as rumors swirl that he and the Brazilian supermodel are headed for divorce.
Moynahan and Brady have a complicated backstory — the two were romantically linked back in 2004 when both of their careers were soaring. She was starring in Sex & The City and he was bringing his A-game as quarterback for the New England Patriots.
By December 2006, however, they called it quits, and he started dating Bündchen.
Just a few months later, fans may recall how the news broke that Moynahan was expecting her first child with the legendary footballer.
Brady would go on to marry Bündchen in February 2009 and their pregnancy news made headlines that June.
Insiders said that after going through heartbreak, Moynahan was happy that Bündchen was going to "get baby buzz from her own child," RadarOnline.com has learned as co-parenting was said to be an adjustment for her at times.
The sources added, "Ever since Tom and Gisele married, Bridget has told Tom that she can't wait for Gisele to get pregnant. When the news finally broke, Bridget could barely contain her excitement."
"Bridget hopes Gisele will back off," the sources added about their past tension, referencing a quote the Victoria's Secret model gave in an issue of Vanity Fair.
"I understand that [John] has a mom, and I respect that, but to me it's not like because somebody else delivered him, that's not my child. I feel it is, 100 percent," the supermodel shared about Brady's son at the time, adding, "I want him to have a great relationship with his mom, because that's important, but I love him the same way as if he were mine. I already feel like he's my son, from the first day."
While Bündchen and Moynahan seem to have put any lingering tension far behind them, reports are continuing to surface about Bündchen's strained marriage with Brady, which is said to have stemmed from his decision to unretire from the league.
RadarOnline.com has since learned the power couple are gearing up for a $400 million divorce battle. "Tom's no longer thinking about a reconciliation," an insider claimed.