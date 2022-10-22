Animal Shelter Defends Olivia Wilde After Dog Walker Slams Her For Rehoming Pet
A Southern California animal rescue is speaking out after one of Olivia Wilde's former dog walkers accused the actress of rehoming her Golden Retriever mix, Gordon, so that she could spend more time with her current beau, Harry Styles.
Maeday Rescue took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of the pup happily licking a man's face on Saturday, October 22, as they explained their side of the story.
The lengthy caption revealed that Maeday originally rescued Gordon and his littermates back in 2018, bottle feeding them until they were old enough to eat on their own and to eventually find their "perfect forever homes."
"Gordy was adopted to @oliviawilde at 2 months old and after giving him much love and training and travel adventures, she realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t happy around toddlers," the shelter explained.
Wilde shares Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, with her ex Jason Sudeikis.
"Gordy had formed a very strong bond with his dog walker and in Gordy’s best interest and after much thought and consideration, he was rehomed to his Brooklyn dog walker," the post continued, seemingly referencing a different dog walker than the anonymous person that claimed the pet was given away so the Booksmart director could "fully enjoy" her time with Styles.
The rescue noted that before rehoming the beloved pooch, Wilde even called Maeday and involved them in the decision to find him a more suitable family.
"We pride ourselves on finding that perfect forever home for our Maeday animals and every once in a while the animal is just happier in a different environment and that’s okay," they added. "Olivia is a huge animal rescue advocate and rehomed Gordy out of compassion and love for him."
The post assured its followers that the pup now has his own Instagram account and anyone concerned for his wellbeing can go there to see that he is "living his best life!"
Neither Wilde nor Sudeikis have commented on the situation. The House actress is believed to have made the decision to give Gordy up around the time of their split.
The couple called it quits in November 2020. Wilde's relationship with the One Direction singer hit headlines in January 2021.