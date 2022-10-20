Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Step Out For Date Night After Nanny Spills About Salad Scandal, Jason Sudeikis Breakup
Olivia Wilde isn't hiding out with her boyfriend Harry Styles despite her ex-nanny spilling secrets about her bitter split with Jason Sudeikis, claiming a confrontation over a salad pushed the actress over the edge, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pair were spotted leaving Pace restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, just days after Olivia and Jason's former nanny told dramatic details about the explosive end of their relationship.
Despite the alleged family drama being exposed, the Don't Worry Darling director appeared unfazed when she stepped out with her much-younger boyfriend.
In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Olivia, 38, and Harry, 28, showed a united front, walking alongside each other while leaving dinner and heading to the Wiltern Theater to watch the band Wolf Alice play. The actress and Watermelon Sugar singer weren't alone.
They dined with friends for over an hour, with onlookers revealing the couple did not sit together and instead mingled with pals.
Olivia and Harry's latest outing comes in the wake of an embarrassing story involving a homemade salad and her breakup with Jason, with whom she shares two children.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the exes' former nanny claimed that Olivia began seeing Harry while she still lived with Jason, and he allegedly lost his cool when he came home to find her making the pop star salad using her "special dressing" recipe.
In a desperate attempt to keep her from leaving, the nanny claimed a heartbroken Jason threw himself under her car.
"She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," the anonymous ex-employee stated.
She also claimed Jason banned her from playing Harry's music when their kids were in earshot.
"When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry – I couldn't believe it. Just a month before when we were in L.A., she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him," the nanny stated.
"There were some days where he was just angry and cursing names at her to me," she claimed. "Jason would say: 'I'm tired of this f------ s---. It's because of Olivia. She left us."
Following the nanny's accusations, Olivia and Jason released a joint statement, calling the claims "upsetting" and "false."
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," the exes' rep told RadarOnline.com.