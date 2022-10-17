Ex-Nanny Says 'Heartbroken' Jason Sudeikis Threw Himself Under Her Car In Desperate Bid To Stop Actress From Going To Visit Harry Styles
UPDATE:
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," a rep for Wilde and Sudeikis told RadarOnline.com.
A former nanny who worked for Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde claims their split was far more dramatic than fans ever knew, RadarOnline.com has learned, alleging the Ted Lasso star was blindsided by her whirlwind romance with Harry Styles.
Wilde said she and Sudeikis, 47, called it quits in early 2020, though it's now claimed they broke up 10 months later after she and Styles began filming her directorial project, Don't Worry Darling.
She began spending more time away from home, citing work as the reason for her absence. Sudeikis allegedly found out that Wilde and Styles had grown closer after reading messages on an Apple watch that Wilde had left behind.
The nanny claimed the now-exes had an especially contentious fight on November 15, 2020, saying words were exchanged after Sudeikis saw that Wilde had prepared a salad for Styles in their kitchen.
Sudeikis allegedly went outside and laid under her car so she wouldn't leave, the nanny claimed. "She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry."
He also later allegedly banned the nanny from playing Styles' music near their children.
"When I saw Olivia holding hands as a couple with Harry – I couldn't believe it. Just a month before when we were in L.A., she was sending Jason messages saying she loved him," the nanny, who remained anonymous, told Daily Mail.
"There were some days where he was just angry and cursing names at her to me," she claimed. "Jason would say: 'I'm tired of this f------ s---. It's because of Olivia. She left us."
The nanny said the drama surrounding Wilde's departure triggered a spiral of erratic behavior in Sudeikis and allegedly had him turning to booze at times.
As the tension reached a boiling point in the family, the nanny told Sudeikis she wanted to leave at the end of January but offered to continue working for another six months while they found her replacement.
She was allegedly canned the following month by a "drunk and out of control" Sudeikis, who was reportedly upset due to discovering she had texted Wilde.
Screenshots obtained by the outlet showed the nanny reaching out to Wilde about Sudeikis' remarks that evening, asking the actress to "please help" with the situation in addition to informing Wilde that he told her she has to "leave tomorrow."
The nanny also expressed her discontentment that Wilde told Sudeikis "everything" she said but did not rush to answer her panicked texts.
A representative for Wilde said the nanny chose to resign and was not fired.
