Shacking Up: Olivia Wilde Plans To 'Relocate' To U.K. To Live With Harry Styles 'Full-Time' As She Visits London School Despite Jason Sudeikis Custody Drama
Olivia Wilde appears ready to take a big step in her relationship with Harry Styles by living together in the U.K. full-time as her custody drama with ex Jason Sudeikis heats up, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
The actress-turned-director reportedly visited a school in North London, hinting that she may be looking at enrolling her children Otis and Daisy shared with Sudeikis.
"Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible," an insider told The Sun about their plans. "Obviously they both lead very busy lives, with Harry spending huge amounts of time on tour and Olivia leading a successful career in film, as well as frequently flying out to see him."
News of her potential relocation comes as Wilde and Sudeikis are locked in a brutal battle over an amicable co-parenting arrangement post-split.
The exes dated for nearly 10 years before they broke up in November 2020, and she recently scored a small custody victory. During a Zoom hearing, both judges presiding agreed that New York was not the children's home, citing California instead.
Sudeikis filed his suit in New York City Family Court back in October 2021 in hopes of the kids living with him in Brooklyn. Wilde, on the other hand, wanted them to stay with her in L.A., and possibly relocate to London.
In recent court docs filed by the actress, Wilde blasted her ex for the "aggressive" tactic she felt he used when she was served with custody papers in April while onstage at CinemaCon promoting her film, Don't Worry Darling.
The Ted Lasso star later claimed in his own filing that was never his intention.
"I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened," he stated. "Olivia's talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."
Now, it appears Wilde is giving her overseas move more thought.
"Basing [the kids] in the U.K. is a viable option for their future, given she sees that with Harry, who wants to stay in London," added the insiders, who pointed out that "nothing has been signed and sealed yet but they are strongly considering the move."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Wilde for comment.