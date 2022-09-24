Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Got Into 'Screaming Match' On 'Don't Worry Darling' Set
The drama on the set of Don't Worry Darling came to a head when Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh got into a "blowout fight" during production, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
A well-placed source, who spent a “significant time” on the set of the thriller, claimed the director (Wilde) and her leading lady (Pugh) got into a “screaming match” in January 2021. The tension between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, had been brewing for a while before the public argument.
Pugh took issue with Wilde's “frequent, unexplained absences" while filming, an insider disclosed to Vulture.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the film's star grew annoyed with her director because she continuously went MIA during production. The rumor is that Wilde — who was still dating her children's father Jason Sudeikis at the time — would disappear with Pugh's love interest in the movie, Harry Styles.
He is now, of course, Wilde's boyfriend.
Wilde's interest in Styles, 28, was "pretty obvious," with the pair reportedly being hard to find in between shooting.
"Pugh, in particular, was angered by the absences, according to these sources, and one source personally witnessed a tense conversation about this issue between the two," Puck reporter Matthew Belloni claimed.
Wilde addressed the rumors, shutting down speculation she may have cheated on Sudeikis with Styles.
This isn't just the only drama surrounding Don't Worry Darling.
Pugh has fueled the feud rumors by skipping out on the movie's premiere in New York this week. Her stylist also took a not-so-subtle shot at Wilde.
Pugh previously revealed her displeasure after the heavily-sexual first trailer of the movie dropped.
"When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it. It’s not why I’m in this industry,” she told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year.
Before Styles stole the role of the film's leading man, the position belonged to Shia LaBeouf. Wilde started an all-out war when she claimed that she replaced LaBeouf with Styles due to his “combative energy" on the set, adding that his “process was not conducive to the ethos that [she] demands in [her] productions."
However, LaBeouf hit back and brought receipts.
The actor exposed a video of Wilde begging him to come back on the project after he said he quit.
“I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo,” she could be heard saying, clearly referring to Pugh. “If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart into it at this point and if you guys can make peace.”
Pugh has remained quiet on the drama.