Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Got Into 'Screaming Match' On 'Don't Worry Darling' Set

A well-placed source, who spent a “significant time” on the set of the thriller, claimed the director (Wilde) and her leading lady (Pugh) got into a “screaming match” in January 2021. The tension between Wilde, 38, and Pugh, 26, had been brewing for a while before the public argument.

Pugh took issue with Wilde's “frequent, unexplained absences" while filming, an insider disclosed to Vulture.