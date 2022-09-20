The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama

Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.

Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."

Opting for a backless black dress, Wilde dazzled as she posed for photogs to promote her second directorial feature at AMC Lincoln Square Theater.

The Watermelon Sugar crooner, who portrays the dapper Jack Chambers in the film, pulled out the stops as well in a navy-blue velvet blazer paired with a collared top, and wide-leg pin-stripe pants.