Fans Think Harry Styles Spit On Chris Pine At 'Don't Worry Darling' Premiere As Pop Star Avoids His Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

She added, "I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."

Hours later, Shia came out denying he was fired from the film and said he dropped out. He told the outlet he, "quit the film due to lack of rehearsal time."

Emails leaked that showed LaBeouf confronting Wilde after the Variety interview. He wrote her, "You and I both know the reasons for my exit. I quit your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.” A video then leaked that Wilde sent Labeouf where she blamed Pugh for the issues behind the scenes and begged LaBeouf to not quit the film — which contradicted her original story.

In the video, she named Pugh "Ms. Flo."