‘I Don’t Believe In God Anymore’: Britney Spears Posts 2-Minute Recording Speaking To Son Jayden As Public Family Fight Intensifies

Britney has accused her father of abusive behavior during her 13-year-old conservatorship. Her legal team has continued to investigate Jamie’s management of her finances. He has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed he only had Britney’s best interest at heart.

In an interview with 60 Minutes in Australia, Jayden said about Jamie, “He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter's dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing.”