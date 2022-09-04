Britney Spears' Son Defends Grandfather Jamie Spears In Bombshell '60 Minutes' Interview, Claims The Public Refuses To See 'How Much He Cares'

"He was trying to be like any father, like pursue his daughter's dream of being a superstar, working and doing all these concerts and performing," the 15-year-old, who is also an accomplished musician, explained in the televised interview. "But I think some people are just, like, ceasing to realize how much he cares about her."

Jayden previously defended other members of the pop star's controversial family in a recent ITV interview, praising his Uncle Bryan and his "Memow" Lynne for all they've taught him throughout his life.

"They are not bad people!" he emphasized. "They know what we are going through now. They want our future to be what we want it to be. They just want to watch over us."