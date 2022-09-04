Teenage Ohio Dad Charged With Murder After Purposely Locking His Baby In 130 Degree Car For Hours

Authorities became aware of the horrific crime after Landon Parrott, 19, rushed the unresponsive baby to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in New Philadelphia, Ohio after returning to the car. However, authorities claimed it took some questioning before Parrott confessed to the murder of his own child.

"During the initial investigation the detectives found inconsistent information being given by the father," police chief Michael Goodwin explained in a statement, adding that upon further interview of the suspect "it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house."

Parrott later made it clear that he was aware that leaving his child alone in a hot car was dangerous.