Kiely Rodni Case: Body & Car Found By Diver Team In Reservoir Near Where Missing Teen Was Last Seen

She was one of "more than 100 juveniles and young adults" who went to the event.

"I spoke with her via text a lot throughout the day, which is the relationship that I have with her. We're in constant contact," Rodni's worried mother, Lindsey, told RadarOnline.com days after she mysteriously vanished.

"The last text I got from her was at 11:30 that night saying that she was going to be leaving the party at 12:15 AM and coming straight home. I asked her to wake me up when she got home, like is always the case, and she said, 'Ok mama, I love you.' And then she never came home, and I woke up at 8 o'clock in the morning," she added.