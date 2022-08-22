Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were listed as reasons for the stop, according to court docs.

Cops ran his information and discovered his license was suspended. Baldwin was asked to step out of the vehicle before he pushed his foot on the gas and brazenly fled toward pedestrians including the mother and toddler as well as a food delivery man.

All three of them were said to have sustained serious injuries.