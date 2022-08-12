Missing Kiely Rodni Case: Tipster Claims Mushrooms & Cocaine Were Being Distributed At Party Allegedly 'Crashed' By Older Men

During a call with YouTuber iCkEdMeL, Jones revealed, "I have two cousins, they go to Sierra College, and they were going up to that party."

He said his cousins saw Rodni there chatting with different groups of people, appearing to be having fun as she socialized. "I asked, 'Well how drunk was she?' And they said, 'Well, she was stumbling around,'" claiming there was no way she could have driven.

"The dudes who come out there, the older guys, they have the shrooms and the cocaine. And then the kids go hang out with that group," Jones alleged. "I can't say for sure she participated [in substances] but that's what was there for a fact."