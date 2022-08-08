'We Miss You': Mother Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni Pleads For Her Safe Return After She Vanishes From Campground Party, Offering $50k Reward

"The last text I got from her was at 11:30 that night saying that she was going to be leaving the party at 12:15 AM and coming straight home. I asked her to wake me up when she got home, like is always the case, and she said, 'Ok mama, I love you.' And then she never came home, and I woke up at 8 o'clock in the morning," Rodni-Nieman continued.

"And I realized that she hadn't woken me up, and I thought that she had slept through it or let my husband know ... I saw that her car wasn't in the driveway," Rodni-Nieman added, noting that she rushed over to Kiely's bed only to notice she wasn't there either.