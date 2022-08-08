Alex Jones' Text Messages Turned Over To January 6 House Select Committee

Alex Jones’ text messages have been turned over to the January 6 House Select Committee to aid in their investigation into last year’s Capitol riot, Radar has confirmed.

As RadarOnline.com reported last week, Jones’ lawyer – Federico Andino Reynal – accidentally handed over two years’ worth of text messages and emails from Jones’ phone to Mark Bankston, the lawyer who represented two parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting who sued Jones for defamation.