'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73 After 30-Year Battle With Breast Cancer
Olivia Newton-John is dead after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. The 73-year-old actress, known for her iconic role as Sandy Olsson in Grease, passed away peacefully at her home in Southern California on Monday, Radar has learned.
The star, who became a household name while starring alongside John Travolta, took her final breath with her family and friends by her side.
Newton-John had suffered from breast cancer for more than 30 years.
Her husband, John Easterling, broke his silence on her passing.
"Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time," he confirmed on Newton-John's social media pages.
"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."
Besides Grease, Newton-John was known for being an international music superstar with songs like If Not for You, Let Me Be There, and her smash hit, Have You Never Been Mellow.
She and Travolta reunited in 2019, 40 years after the movie.
Of course, her songs in Grease — like You're the One that I Want, Summer Nights, and Hopelessly Devoted to You — became instant classics that are still relevant to this day.
Newton-John's biggest single was Physical in 1981, which stayed at the top of the charts for 10 weeks.
She first revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in 1992. She was one of the first celebrities to share her health issues. Newton-John became an advocate for cancer awareness and research.
Newton-John left behind her husband and one child, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36.
R.I.P.