RadarOnline.com can confirm the jury still has to decide how much Jones must pay in punitive damages.

Grieving parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis filed a defamation suit against Jones over his claims, citing that it was an intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Their son, Jesse, died alongside 19 of his classmates and six educators at the school in Newtown, Connecticut, back in 2012.

"I think the jury clearly made some choices in the room about compensating Scarlett and Neil first, and then doing the punitive damages," attorney Mark Bankston said. "Mr. Jones could be in deep, deep trouble."