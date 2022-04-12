Your tip
Florida 15-Year-Old Missing After Telling Friend She Was Being Followed On Way To School: Report

By:

Apr. 12 2022, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

A Florida teen is missing after she told a friend she was being followed on the way to school, according to a report.

Police say Saige Stiles didn't make it to Treasure Coast High School in Port St. Lucie on Monday after telling her friend she was on the way, according to the New York Post.

The girl's friend called 911 a little before 7 a.m. and reported Stiles told her she was being followed on her way to school. When police got to the location the girl's friend had reported to them, only the teen's backpack and cellphone were found on the sidewalk, the Post reports.

Officers began searching the scene and got a hold of surveillance footage that showed Stiles walking behind some homes around 7:30 a.m., according to the Post.

“[The teen] did not appear to be in any immediate danger or distress at the time,” police said.

Police say it's unclear if Stiles was taken by someone or if she ran away. She has not been located. Officers have spoken with the missing girl's friend and her father, who assisting in the investigation, the Post reports.

“This is still a fluid situation, and we are actively searching the area and attempting to find Saige,” police said Monday afternoon.

