'Frightened Of Being A Single Mom': Britney Spears Worried About Raising Sons On Her Own Before Conservatorship & K-Fed Drama

Spears and K-Fed's whirlwind romance quickly became the talk of the town, but their connection was put to the test soon after they became husband and wife on October 6, 2004.

In the years after, the duo welcomed son Sean Preston in September 2005, and his younger brother, Jayden, in September 2006.

Having two young children put a strain on the Gimme More songstress and her former dancer husband, Radar has learned.