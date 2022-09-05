'RHOA' Alum Phaedra Parks' Ex-Husband Allegedly Violated Divorce Gag Order: Source

"Phaedra left me to basically rot. That's how I look at it," he told her former costar Shereé Whitfield about their split and his stint behind bars, revealing he's been working on moving forward since then.

"Because when it first happened, she wasn't there. My sentencing, she wasn't there. My self-surrendering, she wasn't there," Nida, 43, claimed.

"It was a lot of things that showed me [she] really wasn't there for me," he continued, also branding his ex, 48, as "cold-hearted" and "cold-blooded" in a confessional.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Nida pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire, and bank fraud back in May 2014.