Shereé Whitfield Slams Kandi Burruss Over Phaedra Parks 'RHOA' Ban, Says Axed Star 'Absolutely' Deserves To Be Back On Show

Shereé Whitfield has already been causing trouble. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke candidly about her upcoming return to the Bravo series, making it clear that she wasn't the only Georgia peach who deserved a comeback.

Everyone's favorite "bone collector" sat down with Carlos King's Stitcher podcast, Reality with the King, dropping the bombshell that axed Phaedra Parks should be on the show despite what the latter's archenemy Kandi Burruss thinks.