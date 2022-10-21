'Why Do You Have To Turn Everything Into A Story?' Jason Sudeikis' Former Flame Keeley Hazell Shades Olivia Wilde After Ex-Nanny Exposes Split Drama
Jason Sudeikis' former flame Keeley Hazell appears to be taking the Ted Lasso actor's side amid his breakup drama with ex Olivia Wilde, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hazell's Instagram Stories post on Thursday was seemingly a swipe at Wilde controlling the narrative with an underlined text that read: "Vera said: 'Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?'"
Fans felt the next few lines were far more telling as they read, "So I told her why: 'Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn't hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.'''
Hazell's cryptic excerpt was from Nora Ephron's novel Heartburn — from the very same book and page that Wilde posted a photo of in response to a bombshell interview from her and Sudeikis' former nanny, in which she detailed the months leading up to their split.
The page that Wilde previously shared featured a salad dressing recipe that was said to have caused a huge spat between herself and Sudeikis.
According to the former nanny, the South of Heaven star had once thrown himself under Wilde's car in an effort to stop her from going to visit her new boyfriend Harry Styles with a salad covered in that very dressing.
As for Sudeikis and Hazell, they were romantically linked in February 2021 but reportedly parted ways in May 2022.
In response to the nanny's allegations, Sudeikis and Wilde released a joint statement.
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," it began.
"Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," the exes continued their joint statement obtained by RadarOnline.com. "We will focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."