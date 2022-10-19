Ex-Nanny Claims Olivia Wilde Flaunted Engagement Ring Weeks Before Dumping Unsuspecting Fiancé Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles
An ex-nanny who worked for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis said the actress was loud and proud about showcasing her engagement ring weeks before dumping the actor for current beau Harry Styles, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The woman, who is remaining anonymous, has continued to drop bombshells about their pre-breakup drama in an explosive tell-all interview that is slowly rolling out.
Their former nanny referenced the couple's Labor Day beach trip in September 2020, when Wilde was all smiles while wearing her diamond sparkler on the sand in Malibu.
"This was right before she started seeing Harry," the ex-nanny told DailyMail.com.
At that point, the former flames had been engaged for several years as the Ted Lasso star popped the question back in 2013.
Insiders claimed that Wilde and Styles grew close after cameras started rolling on her movie, Don't Worry Darling, in Palm Springs, California.
The nanny said Wilde was upset after learning that rumors of her cheating were being published, alleging, "Olivia went on to defend herself and I think she did it for Harry because she wanted Harry to think things were over for a long time, and they weren't."
Wilde allegedly kept Sudeikis on the hook by sleeping in the same bed as him, swimming naked in their pool, and telling him she loved him until December 2020.
Soon after, the actress-turned-director went public with Styles.
Sudeikis apparently found out about her budding romance with the singer by reading messages discovered on Wilde's Apple Watch.
They allegedly had one heated dispute after Wilde prepared a salad for Styles with her "special dressing" in the family kitchen — which Wilde cryptically posted the recipe to via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday amid the claims about her bitter breakup.
Sudeikis apparently tried to prevent her from going to see her lover by lying under the car when she was ready to go, according to the former nanny.
In response to the allegations, RadarOnline.com obtained a joint statement from the exes.
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," it read.
"Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex," the joint statement went on. "We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."