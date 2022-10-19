'Reign Of Terror': Anna Faris NAMES Famed Director She Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior On Set

Anna Faris revealed the identity of the director who she claims held a "reign of terror" on set, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Faris spoke of an experience she had while working on a comedy film that involved a famed director slapping her backside and yelling at her in a demeaning manner in front of the cast and crew.

So, who exactly was on the receiving end of Faris' shocking allegation? Ivan Reitman.