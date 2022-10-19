'Just Win, Baby': House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Argues There Is 'NO Substitute For Experience' After Calls From Younger Dems For A Leadership Change
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to Rep. Elissa Slotkin's call for new leadership in the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"Yes, we need generational change. Of course we do," Pelosi agreed before doubling down on her stance. "But in some cases, there's no substitute for experience."
Pelosi was chatting with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about Slotkin's remarks on needing "new blood" amid the former's hopes for reelection.
Slotkin recently made her plea during an appearance on Meet the Press, arguing that new leadership could set the tone for more progress.
"I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there. Right? That's been important to me, is to reflect the middle of the country. We're here too. But I do think new blood is a good thing," she shared.
Slotkin said she supported Biden's reelection if that comes to fruition, also noting she is "one of a handful of members" who has not voted for Pelosi as speaker.
In response, Pelosi appeared to remain unperturbed by Slotkin's remarks.
"I say, just win, baby. Just win. If that's what you have to say to win, fine. We will not, in any way, do anything but totally support mobilization-wise, message-wise, money-wise, for those people to win their races," she explained to Mitchell.
Following her thoughts on them needing "new blood," Pelosi sang the praises of President Biden, stating "he has had a better two years than most presidents that you can name, certainly in the recent generations."
"He has, again, with the rescue package, with the, most recently, Inflation Reduction package, with the Chips and Science Act, with the PACT Act for our veterans, for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill," she resounded. "He has had a remarkable record."
Pelosi, for her part, previously received a not-so-warm welcome when she made a surprise guest appearance at New York City's Global Citizen music festival back in September.
The shocking booing incident took place in Central Park as the 82-year-old House Speaker took the stage to speak about climate change and carbon emissions.
Despite the ordeal, Global Citizen posted a tweet shortly after Pelosi's speech thanking her for her appearance.