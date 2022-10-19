'Just Win, Baby': House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Argues There Is 'NO Substitute For Experience' After Calls From Younger Dems For A Leadership Change

Pelosi was chatting with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about Slotkin's remarks on needing "new blood" amid the former's hopes for reelection.

Slotkin recently made her plea during an appearance on Meet the Press, arguing that new leadership could set the tone for more progress.

"I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there. Right? That's been important to me, is to reflect the middle of the country. We're here too. But I do think new blood is a good thing," she shared.