Donald Trump Jr’s Fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle Rips Nancy Pelosi Over Alleged Plastic Surgery
Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle attacked Nancy Pelosi in a sit-down interview where she said the Congresswoman was lying to the American people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday, Guilfoyle appeared on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax where she railed about a variety of topics.
At one point, Trump Jr’s fiancé went off on Nancy Pelosi and criticized her appearance while accusing her of having plastic surgery.
Guilfoyle took aim at the aim and accused outlets of being biased in favor of Biden. She said Biden “can do no wrong” in the eyes of the media.
Trump Jr’s fiancé said if it was Donald Trump they would be “raiding Mar-a-Lago” one more time. She called it “out of control” and “sad.”
Guilfoyle said, “this country deserves so much better.” The ex-Fox News host then asked, “Where is the journalism these days” before ripping into CNN host Andrea Mitchell’s recent sit-down with Pelosi.
Trump Jr’s fiancé said, “Pelosi lying what’s left of her face about Biden’s accomplishments … it’s a freak show. It’s fight night.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Guilfoyle isn’t the only one with questions about Pelosi’s alleged plastic surgery.
On August 9, 2022, Pelosi appeared for a ceremony with other politicians where his face looked incredibly firm. A couple of days later, she showed up for a press conference at the U.S. Capitol without a single wrinkle on her face.
Back in August, RadarOnline.com spoke to renowned plastic surgeons for their take on whether Pelosi went under the knife.
Dr. Michael K. Obeng told us, “She has had some type of facial rejuvenation. It doesn’t look like a face and neck lift because you still see her platysmal bands and jowls. But her face looks refreshing. Maybe the usual Botox and fillers, in combination with laser resurfacing and some type of RF for skin tightening.”
Dr. David Saadat, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, told RadarOnline.com, Nancy Pelosi looks very refreshed and brighter. This can be achieved with a clear and brilliant laser to brighten the skin and help with structure and smoothnesses.”
Pelosi has not commented on the plastic surgery rumors.