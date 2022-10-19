'It's Been A Complicated Time': Meghan Markle Breaks Silence On Queen Elizabeth's Death After Netflix Delays Explosive Tell-All
One month after Queen Elizabeth's death, her estranged granddaughter-in-law Meghan Markle has chosen to speak out, revealing it's been a "complicated time" following the monarch's passing. RadarOnline.com can confirm that Markle broke her silence as she and Prince Harry continue to butt heads with King Charles III about their delayed Netflix docuseries, where they are expected to drop royal family bombshells.
Meghan, who stayed quiet about Harry's beloved grandmother's passing until a big spread in Variety, didn't hesitate to talk about her gratitude for the late Queen.
“I feel fortunate [to have known her],” the Duchess of Sussex, 41, revealed.
“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband, [Prince Harry], to support him, especially during that time,” Meghan continued, alluding to the family drama.
"What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.”
Meghan laid it on thick, calling Queen Elizabeth “the most shining example of … female leadership.” She added, “I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”
Meghan noted that "it’s been a complicated time," but Harry, who is "ever the optimist" said, “Now she’s reunited with her husband [Prince Philip].”
The Queen died on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, one year after her husband's passing. As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry was not there to say goodbye as he was mid-flight when the royal family announced her death.
Meghan's new interview comes at an interesting time, considering she and Harry are in an all-out war with Netflix and King Charles over the release of their docuseries. Earlier this week, the streaming network announced a 2023 debut date following the backlash from season 5 of The Crown and amid the family feud.
Meghan's also copped backlash over several controversial statements she's made on her podcast Archetypes, with the most recent being about her former job as a model on Deal or No Deal.
The former Suits actress trashed her ex-gig, claiming the show was "solely about beauty," adding she felt like a "bimbo." Meghan's alarming accusations were quickly debunked by another fellow Deal or No Deal model.