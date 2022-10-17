Caught: Jason Sudeikis Uncovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Affair On Apple Watch, Nanny Claims
Jason Sudeikis reportedly learned of ex-fiancé Olivia Wilde's relationship with pop star Harry Styles through messages on a forgotten Apple Watch, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Since her film Don't Worry Darling's release and a drama-filled press tour, Styles and Wilde's relationship has been a hot topic as she feuds with Sudeikis over child custody agreements for their two kids, Otis and Daisy.
According to a former nanny who worked for the couple for three years, Sudeikis discovered messages between the singer-turned-actor and Wilde while she was away filming the thriller.
Sudeikis and Wilde publicly separated at the beginning of 2020, however, new revelations from the ex-nanny indicate that trouble had been brewing.
“On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying,” the former nanny shared. “I didn’t know what had happened at all.”
“After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!,” the nanny added on being at the couple’s home when the Apple Watch messages were discovered.
Following the incident, the nanny shared that Sudeikis allegedly banned his staff from listening to the pop star’s music while working at the family’s home.
The former nanny, who remained anonymous, alleged that Sudeikis was blindsided by the discovery of the flirtatious messages between the mother of his children and the former One Direction singer.
"He was so brokenhearted — I felt for him," the nanny also shared. "He started telling me details [of her relationship with Styles] and he said, 'She put the move on him. She put the first move on him.'"
The former nanny also revealed that at one point, Sudeikis allegedly threw himself underneath Wilde’s car to prevent her from leaving to go see Styles.
"She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry," the nanny alleged about the explosive argument.
The nanny was allegedly fired by Sudeikis after he had been drinking, although a rep for Wilde said she resigned.
"As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly. Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," a rep for Wilde and Sudeikis told RadarOnline.com.
The new allegations come months after their coparenting drama reached a boiling point.
Wilde was on stage when she was served papers regarding their custody battle back in April. The move was uncharacteristic for the Ted Lasso actor as she looked visibly shook.
However, Sudeikis assured that he was unaware of Wilde being served papers in a public manner and denied responsibility in directing the move.
Since her public split from Sudeikis, Wilde has been flaunting her new relationship with the 28-year-old, including a public make-out session and dancing the night away at one of his fifteen sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
As tensions between the former couple rise, Wilde is ready to go all-in with her new beau — including a reported move to relocate across the pond.