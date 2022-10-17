Caught: Jason Sudeikis Uncovered Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles Affair On Apple Watch, Nanny Claims

According to a former nanny who worked for the couple for three years, Sudeikis discovered messages between the singer-turned-actor and Wilde while she was away filming the thriller.

Sudeikis and Wilde publicly separated at the beginning of 2020, however, new revelations from the ex-nanny indicate that trouble had been brewing.

“On the Monday morning [of] Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, [Jason] was crying a lot, crying and crying,” the former nanny shared. “I didn’t know what had happened at all.”

“After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!,” the nanny added on being at the couple’s home when the Apple Watch messages were discovered.

Following the incident, the nanny shared that Sudeikis allegedly banned his staff from listening to the pop star’s music while working at the family’s home.