'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

Source: Leigh Vogel - Pool via CNP / MEGA
By:

Oct. 17 2022, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.

RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.

Source: Leigh Vogel - Pool via CNP / MEGA

A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser and how members on his team were rehashing the appearance in the Treaty Room when she walked in.

"She pointedly asked the group, which included the president, why nobody stepped in to stop it, according to a person who was in the room. Where was the person, she demanded, who was supposed to end the news conference?" per the publication.

The article also noted how she has been her husband's "staunchest defender on the campaign trail," boasting of what he's accomplished and always eager to change a naysayer's mind.

"She does not offend people in a way that a president can because she's much less polarizing and political," said communications strategist Michael LaRosa, her former press secretary.

Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA
This past weekend, however, she was reportedly not given the warmest welcome during her appearance at the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Dr. Biden served as the Eagles' honorary captain on Sunday with the hopes of promoting the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

Videos captured amidst the game appeared to show attendees loudly booing her during the toss and again when she was shown on the Jumbotron.

Source: Yuri Gripas - Pool via CNP / MEGA
"Jill Biden came out to flip the coin at the Philadelphia Eagles game, and was booed relentlessly in the town she grew up in," wrote one Twitter user.

Meanwhile, another sounded off with a tweet, reading, "A stadium full of Eagles fans booed Jill Biden tonight, they must all be from the 5 surrounding counties."

RadarOnline Logo

