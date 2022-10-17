'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser and how members on his team were rehashing the appearance in the Treaty Room when she walked in.

"She pointedly asked the group, which included the president, why nobody stepped in to stop it, according to a person who was in the room. Where was the person, she demanded, who was supposed to end the news conference?" per the publication.

The article also noted how she has been her husband's "staunchest defender on the campaign trail," boasting of what he's accomplished and always eager to change a naysayer's mind.