Restauranteur BANS James Corden From Popular SoHo Spot, Calls Him 'Tiny Cretin’ Following Multiple Incidents With Staff

“In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that’,” read the first “manager report” that McNally shared in his post regarding Corden’s previous behavior at Balthazar.

The second report that was shared detailed an exchange from just a few weeks prior to McNally announcing that Corden was barred from the SoHo Restaurant.

“James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad,” the managers report alleged.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table,” the second, most recent incident report continued.