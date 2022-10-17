Kevin Spacey Blames 'White Supremacist, Neo-Nazi' Dad For Remaining Closeted

Spacey made the claims while testifying in a New York courtroom that he never made a pass at accuser Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14 back in 1986.

Rapp previously went under oath and claimed Spacey tried to make a move in his Manhattan apartment before he found a way to "swerve my way out."

Spacey denied the allegations, claiming that Rapp visited his apartment on only one occasion with actor John Barrowman.