Kevin Spacey Blames 'White Supremacist, Neo-Nazi' Dad For Remaining Closeted
Kevin Spacey claimed that he kept his sexuality concealed from the world due to fear of his father's reaction while taking the stand on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi," Spacey claimed about his dad, Thomas Fowler, amid the actor's civil sex abuse trial. "I have never talked about these things publicly ever."
Spacey made the claims while testifying in a New York courtroom that he never made a pass at accuser Anthony Rapp when the latter was 14 back in 1986.
Rapp previously went under oath and claimed Spacey tried to make a move in his Manhattan apartment before he found a way to "swerve my way out."
Spacey denied the allegations, claiming that Rapp visited his apartment on only one occasion with actor John Barrowman.
Later on, he spilled never-before-heard details about his upbringing.
At one point, Spacey's attorney asked him about Rapp's suggestion that Spacey was a "fraud" for not coming out as homosexual before he did.
"To call someone a fraud is to, I guess, say that you think they are living a lie," the House of Cards actor replied. "I wasn't living a lie. I was just reluctant to talk about my personal life," Spacey said before making the claims about his late father's prejudicial views.
Spacey said he was hesitant to go public about his sexuality because his father used derogatory language about being gay, also mocking Spacey's adoration for theater. Plus, Spacey wanted fans to focus on his film projects instead of his personal life.
He also confessed, "I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic."
The actor went on to address the 2017 statement he put out in response to Rapp's allegations published by Buzzfeed, saying he now knows better than to act quick.
"I was being encouraged to apologize and I've learned a lesson which is never apologize for something you didn't do," Spacey testified. "I regret my entire statement."
“I was accused of trying to change the subject [by coming out], or trying to deflect, or that I was conflating an allegation with being gay, which was never my intention," Spacey continued. "I would have never done anything to hurt the gay community, and I was so upset that that was what happened. I understood it in retrospect."