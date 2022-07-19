James Corden Unleashes 'Foul-Mouthed Tirade' On Biker After Near-Crash Sent Late-Night Host Flying Off Cycle

"He had no cuts or bruises but it must have hurt," the onlooker added. "Everyone just stopped and stared when they realized who it was."

Corden was seen brushing off the incident as his wife, Julia Carey, 46, pedaled up alongside him to make sure he was not injured during the close collision in central London.

Moments later, the TV personality was reportedly heard swearing at the other cyclist over the ordeal, which took place around 10 AM.