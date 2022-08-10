‘I Deeply Regret What Happened’: Jason Sudeikis Denies Attempting To Embarrass Ex Olivia Wilde By Serving Her With Legal Papers On Stage As Custody Battle Turns Nasty

Jason Sudeikis said he did not intend to have his ex-Olivia Wilde served with custody paperwork while at work and told a judge he is “very sorry that the incident” occurred, Radar has learned.

According to court documents, Jason revealed the bombshell as part of a declaration filed in his court battle with Olivia over their two kids 8-year-old son Otis and their 5-year-old daughter Daisy.