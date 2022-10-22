Chance The Rapper's Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband's Awkward NSFW Tweet Incident
Chance The Rapper's wife is speaking out after her husband trended on Twitter for an NSFW slip-up on Thursday, October 20. The Sunday Candy artist shocked fans when he seemingly "liked" then subsequently "unliked" tweets featuring trans pornography.
Kirsten Corley Bennet, who has been married to the rapper since 2019, took to her Instagram Story with a video captioned "make it a great day!!!!", claiming that social media users are "reaching" with their speculation.
"And he’s never going to address this, but all I have to say is, we were literally at an event all night the night before last, until late. We were celebrating," she said in the selfie video.
"Sometimes sh-t happens on accident," she continued. "So, all you little trolls that are coming to my page that are getting blocked, y’all can go to h-ll."
Despite her clapback, Corley's remarks haven't stopped the comments from continuing to roll in, poking fun at the artist for allegedly not realizing that all of his followers are able to see what he "likes" on the social media platform.
"So Chance The Rapper didn't know LIKES are public on Twitter," one wrote, while another added, "He’s gonna say he was hacked or something but I won’t believe it."
This isn't the first social media snafu the rapper has run into in the past. As Radar previously reported, Chance — full name Chancelor Johnathan Bennett — accidentally exposed himself online while attempting to film a bug in his bathroom.
The 7-second clip showed the camera facing down as the 29-year-old urinated into a toilet, before he moved the phone to focus on the insect.
The rapper almost immediately deleted the video from the Internet after it was posted, but the damage had already been done, with fans and followers tweeting frantically about why the artist would post the shocking clip.
One user replied, "why chance the rapper post a video of him peeing on Facebook?", with a second noting, "I don’t get how you can accidentally upload your di-k like that. Do people not double-check when they post stuff??? Had to be on purpose."