Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper's Wife Breaks Silence On Her Husband's Awkward NSFW Tweet Incident

chance the rapper wife
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 22 2022, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chance The Rapper's wife is speaking out after her husband trended on Twitter for an NSFW slip-up on Thursday, October 20. The Sunday Candy artist shocked fans when he seemingly "liked" then subsequently "unliked" tweets featuring trans pornography.

Article continues below advertisement
chance the rappers wife breaks silence nsfw tweet
Source: @kirstencorleybennett/Instagram

Kirsten Corley Bennet, who has been married to the rapper since 2019, took to her Instagram Story with a video captioned "make it a great day!!!!", claiming that social media users are "reaching" with their speculation.

"And he’s never going to address this, but all I have to say is, we were literally at an event all night the night before last, until late. We were celebrating," she said in the selfie video.

Article continues below advertisement
chance the rappers wife breaks silence nsfw tweetpp
Source: mega

"Sometimes sh-t happens on accident," she continued. "So, all you little trolls that are coming to my page that are getting blocked, y’all can go to h-ll."

Despite her clapback, Corley's remarks haven't stopped the comments from continuing to roll in, poking fun at the artist for allegedly not realizing that all of his followers are able to see what he "likes" on the social media platform.

"So Chance The Rapper didn't know LIKES are public on Twitter," one wrote, while another added, "He’s gonna say he was hacked or something but I won’t believe it."

Article continues below advertisement
chance the rappers wife breaks silence nsfw tweetpp
Source: mega

This isn't the first social media snafu the rapper has run into in the past. As Radar previously reported, Chance — full name Chancelor Johnathan Bennettaccidentally exposed himself online while attempting to film a bug in his bathroom.

The 7-second clip showed the camera facing down as the 29-year-old urinated into a toilet, before he moved the phone to focus on the insect.

The rapper almost immediately deleted the video from the Internet after it was posted, but the damage had already been done, with fans and followers tweeting frantically about why the artist would post the shocking clip.

One user replied, "why chance the rapper post a video of him peeing on Facebook?", with a second noting, "I don’t get how you can accidentally upload your di-k like that. Do people not double-check when they post stuff??? Had to be on purpose."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.