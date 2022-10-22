Gisele Bündchen Hires Tiger Woods' Ex Wife's Divorce Lawyer: 'They Are Ready For A Fight'

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are getting "ready for a fight" as rumors of their looming divorce continue to mount. The Brazilian fashion model lawyered up weeks ago, and is believed to have hired legal powerhouse Tom Sasser.

A partner at Sasser, Cestero & Roy, the attorney is famous for working with celebrity clients — including representing Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren in their high-profile split.