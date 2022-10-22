Gisele Bündchen Hires Tiger Woods' Ex Wife's Divorce Lawyer: 'They Are Ready For A Fight'
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are getting "ready for a fight" as rumors of their looming divorce continue to mount. The Brazilian fashion model lawyered up weeks ago, and is believed to have hired legal powerhouse Tom Sasser.
A partner at Sasser, Cestero & Roy, the attorney is famous for working with celebrity clients — including representing Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren in their high-profile split.
"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers," an insider spilled, before clarifying that "Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody."
Bündchen and Brady have two children together — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.The NFL legend also shares 15-year-old Jack, with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Despite being aligned when it comes to their desires for a custody agreement, the insider added that given their assets, "it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world."
The 42-year-old model and the 45-year-old NFL pro have been living separately since they had an "epic" fight that inspired Bündchen to leave Florida and spend some time in Costa Rica. The embattled couple have continued to live apart since she returned stateside.
As Radar previously reported, sources claim there is no repairing their marriage and that the relationship "has gone cold as ice."
"Gisele is a Brazilian supermodel with a super sex drive and she's told her friends she needs more from her all-American husband," added the source. "She fears he's fallen out of love with her. She told friends she can't live without it anymore!"
Their alleged split follows rumors that the mother-of-two was frustrated with the quarterback's "unretirement" from football after years of begging him to leave the sport.
"There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire," a source explained. "Gisele has always been the one with the kids. They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind."