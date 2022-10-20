'Retirement Isn't In My Future': Tom Brady Pushes Back On Claims He's Leaving NFL To Save Marriage With Gisele Bündchen

Addressing the speculation, Brady made it clear that he has no plans to retire, despite being rumored to be the point of contention with his now-estranged wife. When asked about former Bucs quarterback Chris Simms' claim that Brady will retire before the season ends, Gisele's husband didn't hesitate to shoot down the rumor.

"Well that's really why I'm here, I'm here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink," the 7-time Super Bowl champion joked during a press conference on Thursday.