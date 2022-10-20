'Retirement Isn't In My Future': Tom Brady Pushes Back On Claims He's Leaving NFL To Save Marriage With Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady dispelled rumors that he's quitting the NFL mid-season due to the ongoing issues in his crumbling marriage to Gisele Bündchen. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shot down the allegations about his football career ending as divorce is imminent for the once-happy couple, RadarOnline.com learned.
Addressing the speculation, Brady made it clear that he has no plans to retire, despite being rumored to be the point of contention with his now-estranged wife. When asked about former Bucs quarterback Chris Simms' claim that Brady will retire before the season ends, Gisele's husband didn't hesitate to shoot down the rumor.
"Well that's really why I'm here, I'm here to announce, finally, you guys have pushed me to the brink," the 7-time Super Bowl champion joked during a press conference on Thursday.
Clearing up the hearsay, Brady said, "I love the sport, I love the teammates, and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have." He concluded by giving a solid answer.
"So, no retirement in my future," the football legend told reporters.
Brady's comments come on the heels of RadarOnline.com's exclusive story that the father of three has thrown in the towel, giving up all hope that he can save his marriage to Gisele. The two are now gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, months after the model's pals warned her to update their prenup.
Gisele thought football was too "dangerous" for her husband and made her feelings known. Behind closed doors, she allegedly made "desperate pleas" to Brady to hang up his cleats for good, fearing he'd suffer long-term brain damage from the brutal sport.
He announced his retirement earlier this year, promising his wife he'd be more present for her and the children, only to go back on his word and unretire 40 days later.
Sources revealed the supermodel's inner circle is "upset" with Brady over his decision to back down on his promise. "They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele,” an insider claimed.
Gisele — who's been walking around town without her wedding ring on — seemingly addressed their split, taking to social media and commenting on relationship guru Jay Shetty's post.
“You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” Shetty wrote, prompting Brady's estranged wife to reply with a prayer hands emoji.
Not only will Brady and Gisele battle over custody of their two children — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — but they will also have to figure out how to divide their impressive $30 million real estate portfolio, including a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Florida.