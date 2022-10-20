$400 Million Divorce War! Tom Brady ‘No Longer Thinking About’ Reconciling With Estranged Wife Gisele, Negotiations Back On
Tom Brady has thrown in the towel and given up hope that he can save his marriage with his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen — and is gearing up for the $400 million divorce battle, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have been on the outs for months with the supermodel furious that the athlete decided to unretire and head back to the NFL.
Sources revealed the duo have hired divorce lawyers and are negotiating the terms of their settlement. An insider said Tom was still holding out hope that things would turn around — given the fact that the couple has previously had blowup fights during their 13-year marriage.
Last month, Gisele left the family compound in Tampa, Florida and took a solo trip to Costa Rica. Upon her return, the model shacked up in a Miami rental while Tom stayed at the home they once shared.
For the past couple of weeks, the couple has spent time with their kids separately. Gisele has also been spotted at a spiritual healer’s office multiple times.
An insider said, “Gisele is bitter and angry that Tom lied to her about retiring. She believes that her husband went back on his word — and she wants him to pay for it!”
“Tom’s no longer thinking about a reconciliation,” spilled the insider. “His football buddies are telling him Gisele is too much trouble. They want him to rejoin the dating pool and go clubbing with them!”
Sources said the two will have to figure out how to split their reported $30 million real estate portfolio — including a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Florida.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said part of the problem with Tom and Gisele’s marriage was his desire to stay focused on football — and not on the bedroom.
An insider said Tom preferred to conserve his energy for the gridiron and further alienated Gisele when his “retirement” from the NFL lasted 40 days before committing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another year.
To make matters worse, sources said that Tom has been “having so much fun this season and wants to play pro football as long as it’s humanely possible.”
Gisele and Tom have yet to officially file for divorce.