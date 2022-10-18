‘It’s A Bad Day When There’s More F-Bombs’: Tom Brady Defends Screaming At Teammates During Sunday’s Game, As Pal Turn On Him In Locker Room
Tom Brady admitted to losing it on his Buccaneers teammates during Sunday’s game where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers — the same teammates who have lost their patience with the quarterback behind the scenes, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Over the weekend, a video went viral showing Brady in a heated conversation with his teammates during the game. He was seen screaming at the offensive line.
Last night, Brady appeared on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray where he discussed the moment.
Gray told Brady, “Well I'm sure your teammates, Tom, could have lived without that verbal shellacking that you gave them trying to motivate them yesterday. Can you tell us what happened?”
The NFL icon responded, “I don't know if it's motivation, but I do think that it's a bad day when there's more f-bombs than touchdowns. So, that was not one of my better days. But f-bombs, they used to kind of keep from showing you in those moments but now it's kind of for the world to see. So that's just the way it is.”
When asked how his teammates took the verbal beating, Brady said, “It's all good. You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates and they know that the only reason why I'm doing it is to try to motivate 'em and try to get us to a higher level.”
While Brady praises his teammates publicly, RadarOnline.com has learned there are Buccaneers who are not pleased with the quarterback or the marriage drama with his wife Gisele.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said, Brady’s teammates are “irritated” that all the talks about Gisele and the QB’s love life — and not about the game.
“Others fine it damn funny that he’s this supposed Greatest of All Time player, but now is groveling to his wife for one last chance to prove himself. There are some pretty cruel nicknames and jokes doing the rounds,” an insider dished.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele have hired divorce lawyers and are currently hashing out a divorce settlement. Sources said the teammates want the NFL star to focus on the game and now his personal life.
As we’ve previously reported, Gisele has skipped out on every game this season.