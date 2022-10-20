GOP Candidate Randy Kaufman QUITS CAMPAIGN After Being ARRESTED For Touching Himself Outside A Preschool

According to the police report, the GOP candidate was caught with his pants pulled down to his thighs while “manipulating his genitals in a masturbatory manner.”

“Seriously?” the Arizona officer said after finding the Republican touching himself outside the Wirtzie’s Preschool and Child Care Center. Numerous toddlers were reportedly outside playing at the time.

“I’m sorry,” Kaufman purportedly told the officer that approached him. “I f---ed up. I’m really stressed.”