GOP Candidate Randy Kaufman QUITS CAMPAIGN After Being ARRESTED For Touching Himself Outside A Preschool
A GOP candidate ended his campaign this week after it was revealed he was arrested for allegedly masturbating outside of a preschool, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Randy Kaufman, a Republican running for an Arizona college district’s governing board, was arrested on October 4 outside the child center at Rio Salado College.
According to the police report, the GOP candidate was caught with his pants pulled down to his thighs while “manipulating his genitals in a masturbatory manner.”
“Seriously?” the Arizona officer said after finding the Republican touching himself outside the Wirtzie’s Preschool and Child Care Center. Numerous toddlers were reportedly outside playing at the time.
“I’m sorry,” Kaufman purportedly told the officer that approached him. “I f---ed up. I’m really stressed.”
Before he suspended his campaign on Tuesday, Kaufman was running for the Maricopa County Community College Governing Board. The board oversees 10 colleges, including the community college the then-candidate was caught touching himself outside of.
Even more worrying is the fact that Kaufman allegedly tried to avoid being arrested by touting his friendship with another officer who worked in the town’s police force.
Kaufman also reportedly admitted to watching “interracial porn” on his phone while he purportedly pleasured himself inside his Ford truck. The police report indicated the former candidate’s truck was parked “across three parking spaces” at the time of the incident.
“[I] will never stop fighting to protect the United States Constitution and the values that make America the greatest country in the world,” Kaufman said in a statement after quitting his campaign on Tuesday.