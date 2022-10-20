Embattled Kanye West, 45, Gets Close With New GF Juliana Nalu, 24, In Beverly Hills Days After FINALLY Making Moves To Wrap Up Kim Kardashian Divorce

Kanye West hit the town with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu for date night in Beverly Hills — only days after the rapper made moves in divorce court to finally wrap up his split from Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.

West, 45, and Nalu, 24, were spotted at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. The disgraced musician was seen getting cozy with his new flame.