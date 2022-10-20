Embattled Kanye West, 45, Gets Close With New GF Juliana Nalu, 24, In Beverly Hills Days After FINALLY Making Moves To Wrap Up Kim Kardashian Divorce
Kanye West hit the town with his new girlfriend Juliana Nalu for date night in Beverly Hills — only days after the rapper made moves in divorce court to finally wrap up his split from Kim Kardashian, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West, 45, and Nalu, 24, were spotted at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday night. The disgraced musician was seen getting cozy with his new flame.
The two were seen embracing inside the restaurant with Nalu putting her head to rest on Ye’s shoulder at one point. The duo was joined by a couple of friends and they all seemed to be in good spirits — despite the backlash continuing to grow against Kanye over his antisemitic statements.
Over the past couple of weeks, Ye has been attacking the Jewish community on various platforms. His Twitter and Instagram accounts have been suspended.
During a sit-down with Piers Morgan this week, Ye continued to be unapologetic about his remarks.
Morgan asked Ye if he was sorry for his comments to which the rapper said, “No. Absolutely not."
Morgan told Ye he should be sorry telling him, “That is as racist as anything you say you’ve been through, and any pain you’ve experienced, it’s the same thing.”
Ye replied, “Yeah, obviously, that’s why I said it” which led Morgan to “So you said it knowing it’s racist?”
The mogul then admitted, “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down, it’s a different type of freedom fighter.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the drama comes as Kanye finally turned over his finances as part of his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The reality star has been pleading with Kanye to settle the case for over a year. Ye has dragged his feet citing various reasons for his delay — including one stretch where he publicly pleaded for Kim to take him back.
Kim has stood by her decision and believes divorcing is best for both of them.