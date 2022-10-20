Danny Masterson’s Accuser Says Actor Paid Her $400k To Remain Silent About Alleged Sexual Assault
The first of three women to take the stand to testify against Danny Masterson in his criminal trial said the actor paid her $400k to stay silent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the alleged victim — who used the pseudonym Jane Doe and Jen B. — testified about the incident that went down on April 25, 2003, at Masterson’s Los Angeles home.
She claimed to have been assaulted by Masterson once before the 2003 night. On the night in question, Doe said Masterson fixed her a drink that immediately made her feel off.
She became out of it and Masterson dragged her upstairs to the bathroom. Doe said while in the shower Masterson was rubbing her body while she was coming in and out of consciousness.
Doe said Masterson eventually got her into a bed. The alleged victim said she woke up to his penis inside of her while she was laid on her back.
The woman said she tried to fight him and pushed a pillow into his face. However, he took the pillow and then smothered her. However, he took the pillow and placed it over her head.
The next thing she remembered was waking up without the pillow on top of her. Doe said Masterson looked so angry. He pulled my hands together and held them. I've never seen him so angry. His face was this close,” she said.
Doe said she believed the actor was going to kill her. She broke down on the stand while recalling the ordeal which led to the judge calling for a recess.
Later, Doe said that Masterson and the church pressured her into signing a non-disclosure agreement in exchange for $400k.
She said she faced being ex-communicated and labeled a “suppressive” person by the church if she did not sign the document — which meant she would be cut off from her friends and family.
“My life would be over,” she said. “My parents would have to disconnect from me. … I had a daughter in school.
“I wouldn’t be able to work with [my parents]. I wouldn’t know where to go. My parents would also be ‘labeled.’
The deal had Masterson paying out the $400k within a year. His attorney Marty Singer was the one who helped draft the agreement.
The NDA was presented to Doe after she reported the alleged assault to the Los Angeles Police Department — which she claimed church members advised her against doing after she told them what Masterson allegedly did.
Masterson stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Masterson faces 45 years in prison.
The women were Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is a prominent member of the church.
The alleged victims sued the church and Masterson in a civil lawsuit that is still pending in Los Angeles Superior Court. Masterson and Scientology had denied all allegations of wrongdoing.