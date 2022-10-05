Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Being Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial
Lisa Marie Presley is allegedly being dragged into Danny Masterson's rape trial. The prosecution is reportedly planning to call the ex-Scientologist, who is, of course, Elvis Presley's daughter, to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lisa Marie was a longtime Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after Elvis passed away, but she began slowly cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012. She could flip Masterson's whole case around if she takes the witness stand.
The That '70s Show actor is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.
Despite his plea to delay the case over L.A. mayor hopeful Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads, Judge Charlaine Olmedo ruled the trial will begin on its scheduled date of October 11. The defense team is planning to call Lisa Marie as a witness, reported Tony Ortega's Underground Bunker on Wednesday.
Up until this point, there has always been speculation as to whether Lisa Marie is the "friend" that one of Masterson's alleged victims — known as Jane Doe 1 — testified about last year.
Jane Doe 1, like Masterson's other accusers, is an ex-Scientologist.
“My friend Lisa had someone named Luke who lived and worked with her who was close to Danny…Luke Watson,” Jane Doe 1 stated during her 2021 testimony. Lisa Marie had a short-lived romance with Watson from 1998-1999. The pair were reportedly part of a clique that involved several young members of the church, including Masterson.
On the night of April 25, 2003, Jane Doe 1 claimed she started feeling sick when she was in the jacuzzi with Masterson and Watson.
She testified that she needed to throw up, and the boys argued over who should help her. “It’s better that I do it, really,” Watson allegedly told Masterson, to which the '70s Show actor reportedly responded, “Oh my God, dude. She is my homie. I wouldn’t. I would never."
Jane Doe 1 claimed Masterson walked her upstairs to the bathroom of his home, stuck his finger down her throat, and washed her off before sexually assaulting her as she fought to stay conscious.
During the alleged attack, she claimed Masterson repeatedly warned her not to tell anyone, including Lisa. "When I first came to, he was saying: 'It’s good. You like this. I’ll tell you what you’re not going to do. You — you can do this any time. But you’re not going to tell f------ Paige. You’re not going to tell f------ Lisa. You’re not going to f------ tell anybody," Jane Doe 1 testified.
If Lisa Marie does testify, it will bring an additional spotlight to what's sure to be an already chaotic trial. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her rep for comment.
This isn't the only battle Masterson is fighting.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the US Supreme Court shut down the church's plea to keep a civil battle with Masterson's accusers out of the public eye. Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration.
Four women — and one of their husbands — filed a lawsuit in August 2019, accusing the church of allegedly stalking them, hacking their phones, and even killing their pets after they came forward to the Los Angeles Police Department with allegations against the actor.
The accusers' civil lawsuit against Masterson and Scientology will be on hold as the actor's criminal trial will begin next week.