Scientology Shut Down By Supreme Court In Bid To Keep Danny Masterson's Alleged Victims' Civil Battle Out Of Public Eye
Danny Masterson's alleged victims just got a huge win. The US Supreme Court has shut down the Church of Scientology's plea to keep a civil battle with four women who accused the actor of sexual assault out of the public eye. RadarOnline.com can report the monumental decision was made on Monday.
Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration.
Four females — and one of their husbands — filed the suit in August 2019, claiming the church had surveilled and harassed them after the women came forward to the Los Angeles Police Department with allegations of rape against the former That 70s Show actor.
Four of the five plaintiffs are ex-Scientologists. The actor has been a longtime member of the religious organization.
Scientology had argued — and won — that his accusers were former members of the church and had signed service contracts barring them from suing the church. They claimed the matter should be taken to "religious arbitration."
Despite convincing the trial court, a California appeals court stepped in earlier this year and overturned the ruling.
The appellate court focused on the disturbing accusations made by the plaintiffs against Scientology. The women, and one of their husbands, claimed that since they came forward with the allegations against Masterson, the church had allegedly stalked them, hacked their phones, and even killed their pets.
As the appellate court pointed out, all of that allegedly happened after the accusers left Scientology. Meaning it was not an issue that fell under the church's internal arbitration.
After California's supreme court signed off on that decision, Scientology turned to the US Supreme Court. They filed a petition in July asking the court to step in and take on the case.
Last week, the court looked at the petitions. This morning, the court decided it would not be taking on the church's case, as first reported by Tony Ortega.
Despite the win, the accusers' civil lawsuit against Masterson and the church will continue to be on hold as the actor's criminal trial is set to start in L.A. on October 11. Masterson is accused of raping three out of the four women suing him.
He is facing 45 years to life in prison if convicted.