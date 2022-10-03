Scientology Shut Down By Supreme Court In Bid To Keep Danny Masterson's Alleged Victims' Civil Battle Out Of Public Eye

Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration.

Four females — and one of their husbands — filed the suit in August 2019, claiming the church had surveilled and harassed them after the women came forward to the Los Angeles Police Department with allegations of rape against the former That 70s Show actor.

Four of the five plaintiffs are ex-Scientologists. The actor has been a longtime member of the religious organization.