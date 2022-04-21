California Supreme Court Denies Scientology's Petition To Review 'Arbitration' & Restores Lawsuit Filed By Danny Masterson's Accusers

The California Supreme Court has denied the Church of Scientology's petition to review "religious arbitration," thereby restoring a lawsuit filed by Danny Masterson's accusers against the church.

It was another loss for the religious institution, which previously argued its case to the California Court of Appeal, claiming the court misstepped when allowing members the "sweeping and unbounded" right to leave the church.

On January 20, however, it was shut down and determined that church members cannot be bound to a perpetual agreement to resolve disputes before a religious arbitration panel after the members have left the faith.