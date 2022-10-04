Judge Denies Danny Masterson's Request For Trial Delay Over Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads

As this outlet reported, the former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor.

Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology, and his attorney, Philip Cohen, argued in court yesterday that the timing of Caruso's commercial is "horrible" for his client.