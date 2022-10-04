Your tip
Judge Denies Danny Masterson's Request For Trial Delay Over Rick Caruso's Anti-Scientology Ads

Oct. 4 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Danny Masterson's trial will begin next week, as planned, despite his lawyer's plea for a delay following a string of ads that he said would prevent his client from getting a fair case. Judge Charlaine Olmedo denied Masterson's request to move the trial until after November 8 on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, the former That '70s Show actor, who is fighting three charges of forcible rape, asked the judge to push his scheduled October 11 trial date because of Rick Caruso's anti-Scientology ads in his race for Los Angeles mayor.

Masterson has been a longtime member of the Church of Scientology, and his attorney, Philip Cohen, argued in court yesterday that the timing of Caruso's commercial is "horrible" for his client.

Caruso's ads about the church have been playing lately in an attempt to squash his competition, Karen Bass, who spoke at a Scientology event in 2010. The commercials end by referring to the church as a "ruthless global scam."

Masterson's legal team fought for a trial delay until after the election is over, but the judge shut them down.

Cohen also proposed that the word "Scientology" be banned from the trial. He suggested "if something needs to come up, it can be called ‘the church,’ ‘the organization,’ ‘a club.'” RadarOnline.com has learned that request was also denied.

The hearing wasn't a total loss for Masterson.

Judge Olmedo also denied the prosecution's request to call former Sea Org official Claire Headley to testify. Olmedo ruled that Masterson's alleged victims — who are ex-Scientologists — are more than capable of describing the church's policies to a jury. She decided that if an expert like Headley is needed, they will discuss bringing one in at a later date.

Masterson's attorney had argued that Headley's testimony would turn the case “into a referendum on Scientology." She's been outspoken about her "escape" from the church, even appearing on Leah Remini's Scientology and the Aftermath show.

Masterson is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.

