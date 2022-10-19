'He Was So Angry': Danny Masterson's Accuser Says She Feared For Her Life As She Breaks Down Over Alleged Sexual Assault
One of the three women who accuse actor Danny Masterson of sexual assault took the stand today in court — and broke down while detailing the alleged rape, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The accuser — who used the pseudonym Jane Doe #1 and Jen B.— testified about the alleged incident that went down on April 25, 2003, at Masterson’s home.
Doe said she had been previously assaulted by the actor in 2002. On the night in question, she said Masterson served her a “really fruity” drink.
Soon after, she said she started to feel “woozy.” She became sick and told people she needed to throw up. Masterson allegedly took her upstairs to the shower where he mocked her for having “vomit all over your f-----’ hair.”
Doe said she told Masterson to leave her but claims he told her she had to shower. “.I said no. He dragged me into the shower,” she said.
She remembered being in and out of it but told the jury that “I looked down and he was soaping my breasts with his hands. I like swung at his chest and I hit it.”
Tony Ortega from The Underground Bunker reported that Doe told the court after she hit him, “I remember him pulling up by my underarms, and telling me to grab the f------ soap. I was trying to slump down, he grabbed my hair and pulled me up. He put the soap in my hand and I dropped it, and he pushed my head down, saying, pick up the fucking soap. Water going on my head. I remember slumping back down. Then I remember the water being off. I went unconscious again.”
Eventually, she said Masterson got her into a bed. She said she woke up to him inside of her while she was laid on her back.
“I felt his pressure on me, his penis was in my vagina, and I remember what I felt, that's it,” she said. When asked how she reacted, Doe said, “I reached up and grabbed the back of his hair. He grabbed my hand off very quickly. He put my hand down. He continued what he was doing, I put my hands back and grabbed a pillow and put it in his face.”
Doe said Masterson was still penetrating her. She said the actor took the pillow and then shoved it “back in my face but harder, with all his body weight on me. Smothered. I could not breathe.”
She said she then “went unconscious.” The next thing she remembered was waking up without the pillow on top of her.
Doe said she grabbed his throat. She said he looked “so scary.”
“He was so angry. He pulled my hands together and held them. I've never seen him so angry. His face was this close,” she said. Doe said he used one hand to squeeze her neck “really hard.”
Doe broke down on the stand telling the jury she felt like she was going to die. “And that he was going to kill me,” she said.
The alleged victim told the court, “I can’t do this, I can’t do this” which led to the judge calling for a 15-minute recess.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Masterson is accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Masterson faces 45 years in prison.
The accusers were Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is a prominent member of the church.
The alleged victims sued the church and Masterson in a civil lawsuit that is still pending in Los Angeles Superior Court. Scientology had denied all allegations of wrongdoing.