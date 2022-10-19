'He Was So Angry': Danny Masterson's Accuser Says She Feared For Her Life As She Breaks Down Over Alleged Sexual Assault

She remembered being in and out of it but told the jury that “I looked down and he was soaping my breasts with his hands. I like swung at his chest and I hit it.”

Tony Ortega from The Underground Bunker reported that Doe told the court after she hit him, “I remember him pulling up by my underarms, and telling me to grab the f------ soap. I was trying to slump down, he grabbed my hair and pulled me up. He put the soap in my hand and I dropped it, and he pushed my head down, saying, pick up the fucking soap. Water going on my head. I remember slumping back down. Then I remember the water being off. I went unconscious again.”

Eventually, she said Masterson got her into a bed. She said she woke up to him inside of her while she was laid on her back.