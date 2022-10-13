Your tip
Danny Masterson's Assistant Will Be Questioned During Actor's Criminal Trial

Oct. 13 2022

Danny Mastersons assistant, publicist, and lawyer will all be called to testify in his criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Masterson, 46, has been in court this week with his team of lawyers for jury selection. The actor stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He is facing 45 years in prison.

All the women were Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is a well-known member of the church. The three women first filed a civil lawsuit against the actor and the Church of Scientology.

In the suit, they claimed they were victims of “fair game” attacks after they reported the alleged assaults to authorities. The Church of Scientology demanded the suit be heard in the church’s private arbitration process — which the women opposed.

The court initially sided with the church but then the women won on appeal. Earlier this month, the church lost in their final effort to take the case to arbitration when the Supreme Court denied its bid to hear the dispute. The civil case is ongoing.

Now, Masterson and his lawyers are working to defend the actor against the criminal charges. Reporter Tony Ortega from The Underground Bunker was in court this week as jury selection started.

During the process, the judge presiding over the case read aloud the list of witnesses that will take the stand. The potential jurors were not told whether the names announced were being called by the prosecution or the defense.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, one bombshell name on the list is ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley. Elvis’ only child allegedly left the church in 2014 despite her mother Priscilla having been a known member for decades.

Another name Ortega reported was L.A. lawyer Marty Singer — who has represented countless A-list celebrities over the years including Scientologist John Travolta.

Singer allegedly worked out a financial settlement with one of Masterson’s accusers back in 2004.

Two other names on the witness list were Masterson’s publicist Jenni Weinman and his assistant, Brie Shaffer.

In 2017, a voicemail of Weinman was leaked where she appeared to suggest that a woman could not be raped by a man whom she’s in a relationship with.

Shaffer is married to Scientologist actor Michael Peńa. The trial is expected to start next week.

