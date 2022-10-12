Bombshell: Scientology ‘Spy’ Who Allegedly INTIMIDATED Key Witness In Danny Masterson Sex Abuse Trial Could Be Called By Prosecution
The Church of Scientology might want to buckle up. One of the religious organization's well-known "spies" is said to be working with prosecutors in Danny Masterson's trial. The unidentified man was greeted by Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller and brought into the Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Masterson is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, the That '70s Show actor faces 45 years in prison.
A source claimed the man — who has been accused of intimidating one of the key witnesses — smiled and shook Mueller's hand, a move suggesting he could be working with the prosecution and against Masterson, who's been a longtime member of Scientology.
According to the Underground Bunker, whose reporter said they witnessed the "friendly" exchange, there is documented evidence claiming this mystery man was recruited to intimidate and spy on Scientology enemies — including a witness who could testify to at least one of Masterson's alleged crimes.
While eyewitnesses saw the Scientology "spy" enter the courtroom, they never saw him again — indicating he could have used a secret exit to leave the building.
As the outlet pointed out — if this well-known "spy" is willing to testify that Scientology allegedly put him up to intimidating a witness, it could flip the case upside down.
RadarOnline.com already reported that the prosecution is allegedly planning to call Lisa Marie Presley to the stand.
Elvis' daughter was a Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after he passed away. She began cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012.
Lisa Marie has reportedly been identified as the "friend" that one of Masterson's alleged victims — known as Jane Doe 1 — testified about last year.
Jane Doe 1 claimed Masterson sexually assaulted her as she fought to stay conscious. "When I first came to, he was saying: 'It’s good. You like this. I’ll tell you what you’re not going to do. You — you can do this any time. But you’re not going to tell f------ Paige. You’re not going to tell f------ Lisa. You’re not going to f------ tell anybody," he allegedly told her.
This isn't the only battle Masterson is fighting.
The US Supreme Court shut down the church's plea to keep a civil battle with Masterson's accusers out of the public eye. Scientology had filed a petition begging the Supreme Court to intervene in a California appellate court's decision that said a lawsuit against Masterson and the church would remain in Los Angeles Superior Court and NOT the church's private arbitration.
Four women — and one of their husbands — filed a lawsuit in August 2019, accusing the church of allegedly stalking them, hacking their phones, and even killing their pets after they came forward to the Los Angeles Police Department with allegations against the actor.
The accusers' civil lawsuit against Masterson and Scientology will be on hold while the actor's criminal trial continues.