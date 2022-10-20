'Crime Of Cold Calculation': 52-Year-Old Michigan Man Sentenced To Life In Prison After Killing & Eating College Student
A Michigan man who lured in his date before murdering the young man and eating his body has been sentenced to life in prison, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Mark Latunski, the 52-year-old man who pleaded guilty last month to murdering 25-year-old Kevin Bacon, was officially sentenced to life in prison for premeditated murder on Wednesday.
“The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation,” Shiawassee County Judge Matthew Stewart said during his ruling. “Kevin Bacon's death was Mark Latunski's design.”
According to Daily Mail, Latunski and Bacon first met through the dating app Grindr.
The pair then met in person in 2019 in Bennington Township, Michigan – which is situated roughly 90 miles outside of Detroit – before Latunski murdered the college student, ate parts of his body and then hung him from the ceiling of a secret room in the basement.
Latunski then reportedly allowed police officers inside his home when they arrived looking for Bacon on December 28, 2019.
“He did not measure the consequences at all,” Latunski’s defense lawyer, Mary Chartier said.
According to a court video taken during his trial in September, Latunski admitted he murdered Bacon with a knife before eating the 25-year-old and hanging him from the rafters by his ankles.
“Did you use a knife to stab Mr. Bacon?” one prosecutor asked Latunski in the harrowing court video. “Did you know that stabbing Mr. Bacon with a knife would most certainly create a very high risk of death or great bodily harm to Mr. Bacon?”
“Yes I did,” Latunski quickly responded.
“After Mr. Bacon was dead, did you remove part of his body, specifically his testicles?” the prosecutor followed up. “Did you move those testicles to the kitchen?”
“Yes I did,” Latunski quickly responded yet again.
Latunski’s guilty plea reportedly came as a surprise to his defense team, who previously planned to argue their 52-year-old client was insane when he committed the torturous and vile deeds against Bacon.
“While this is not an outcome that Mr. Krause and I think is in Mr. Latunski's best interest, we do have to follow Mr. Latunski's wishes,” Chartier told the court. “
We have discussed this matter and consistently he's been very clear, more than once, multiple times, on his choice and on his reasoning.”
Even more startling is the revelation that Latunski allegedly seduced and lured at least two other men in the months prior to killing Bacon, although those other two men managed to escape from the confines of the 52-year-old cannibal’s basement.